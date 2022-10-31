One person shot and one person stabbed in Waterloo on Sunday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: According to Police, one male victim was shot, and another male victim was stabbed. Both were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made as the case is still active.
Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday following an incident at a Waterloo residence.
Waterloo Police and ambulances arrived to the 200 block of Leland Avenue for an apparent shooting around 2:30 p.m.
A KWWL crew on scene reported seeing two people get placed inside the ambulance to get taken to the hospital.
It's unclear why the second victim was taken to the hospital and what their condition is.
This is a developing story. Stick with KWWL both on-air and online as we work to learn more.