One person shot and killed in Downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead after a shooting in Downtown Waterloo on Saturday afternoon.
It happened near Fourth Street and Mulberry Street, next to Lincoln Park, where an event was happening.
Waterloo Police said officers responded to the shooting call just before 1:00 on Saturday. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he later died.
CJ Johnson said he was riding through downtown on a scooter when the shooting happened.
"I was riding down that way, and I heard a loud bang, but I just kept going and didn't think anything of it," Johnson said. "When I went to Family Dollar, some lady that came man and said about somebody got shot at Lincoln Park."
When he returned to the area after the shooting, Johnson said many people had scattered, while others were shaken or concerned by what happened. The event continued in Lincoln Park after the shooting.
Waterloo Police said it is unclear if there is any relation between the shooting and the event in nearby Lincoln Park.
Waterloo Police said they are investigating the shooting. Officers had crime scene tape up, and a portion of Fourth Street blocked off for several hours on Saturday as they processed the evidence.
Waterloo city leaders and Black Hawk County law enforcement officials have made it a priority over the last few years to curb gun violence and gun-related crimes.
While it is unclear what led up to Saturday's deadly shooting, Johnson said there are other ways to solve disputes, disagreements or differences than turning to violence.
"I don't think that's the way to go about things, especially bringing out guns, especially if you have a simple altercation," Johnson said. "I guess some people are ignorant and don't know how to control themselves and their human being person, but I guess this is how the dice roll."