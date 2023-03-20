One person injured and dog rescued in Waterloo house fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person received minor injuries in a Waterloo house fire on Monday, with a trapped dog also being saved by firefighters.
The fire broke out in the basement of a home at 1400 Grant Avenue, according to officials. By the time fire crews arrived, everyone had made it out of the house.
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, but is expected to be okay. A dog was rescued by firefighters and was returned to the owners.
The home suffered significant heat and smoke damage.
The American Red Cross was called to assist with shelter for those who are misplaced by the fire.