ONE MORE RIDE: A special drive before selling a cherished car

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – The 1980 MGB hitting the auction block Sunday in Waterloo is a pretty unique garage find. But for its original owner, the car carries miles and miles of memories.
The 1980 MGB is the cherished possession of Bev Trost, of Waterloo. It’s bright orange, sports a chrome luggage rack on the trunk and lacks any dents and dings. She made up her mind back then that it was the car she wanted. The car dealer tried to talk her into another British car: the Triumph. She said no and set him out on a mission to find her a car.
"I was kind of shocked when I saw first my car because I hadn't even seen a picture of what it would look like,” Trost said.
The first time she laid eyes on the car was when it rolled off the flatbed truck from Rochester, Minnesota.
Trost, a career librarian, is fairly candid about her fight with stage four lung cancer. With that diagnoses, she made the decision to sell the car she bought in 1980 sight-unseen. When she made the phone call about putting it on the market, the man who came to see the car wanted to give her one more ride.
“I could tell right away he fell in love with my car,” she said. “It’s easy to do. It’s a very pretty little car.”
Jim Volgarino has been restoring cars for years. He does a lot of work for Rich Penn, the auctioneer of this weekend’s sale.
"I was working on kind of prepping a vehicle and I got a phone call and the first thing I heard was 'I need to sell my car,’" he said.
He went to meet Trost on a Saturday. The little car was parked in the back of a garage under a cover.
"I had no idea what it was until I pulled the cover up and here it is: a bright orange MGB," he said.
The MGB Trost bought in 1980 was one of the last MGBs made before British Leyland stopped producing the little roadster. She drove it for years, taking it around the country. She wracked up more than 33,000 miles of memories before parking it in that garage sometime around 1990.
"We parked the car sideways in the garage and just left it sitting there," Trost said.
Volgarino spent a couple weeks of hard work getting the car running and road ready again. The hope was to take Trost to Charles City, where she’s originally from, to see her final resting place per her request. She wanted to see her headstone, which is sculpted to look like a book, one more time and as a way to say goodbye to the car that gave her so many memories.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t able to be done due to some quirks that still needed to be ironed out in the car. However, Volgarino still made a point to pick up Trost at her home in the little car and take her on a ride through Waterloo before dropping it off for auction.
"She really deserves one last ride,” he said.
Trost shared a favorite poem of hers in the exchange. It talks about people coming and going from our lives at the right moment when we need them. To her, that was Jim Volgarino and Rich Penn.
Penn’s auction company deals a lot with estates and selling people’s cherished possessions. He said helping make this last ride happen is what it’s about and leaves a good memory.
The car will be sold Sunday, May 14 at the Waterloo Convention Center. You can find details on the auction here. You can also find the online listing for the car here.