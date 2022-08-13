One man injured in officer-involved shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Waterloo Police officer on Saturday evening.
According to Waterloo Police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Lafayette Street for a report of a man with a gun. Several responding officers arrived in the area and located a man walking in the area with a weapon. He continued to walk away from officers and refused multiple demands by Waterloo Police officers to drop the gun.
As he walked for several blocks, authorities said he brandished the weapon. The responding Waterloo police officers then fired at the man and shot him.
Officers provided first aid to the man shot. First responders took him to a local hospital, then to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further treatment.
Authorities are not releasing the extent of his injuries at this time. The officers were uninjured.
Waterloo Police blocked off Dubuque Road off from Colorado to Adrian Streets for several hours.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.
