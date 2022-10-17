One injured in Sunday Waterloo stabbing, victim in 'stable condition'

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) --Waterloo Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on Sunday on a report of a stabbing that left one person injured.
Officers discovered that the stabbing actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:24 p.m. The stabbing victim was transported to Allen hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospital.
According to Police, the victim's injuries were serious, but the victim is reportedly in "stable condition."
No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.