One injured in Sunday Waterloo shooting; suspect in custody

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Police arrested a man on Sunday afternoon for a shooting incident that left one person injured.
According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the area of Cutler Street & Dawson Street around 3:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered over 30 used shell casings.
Upon further investigation, officers also discovered a residence in the 100 block of Dawson street that had been struck. During this period of time, an adult male victim had been admitted at an area hospital for a gunshot wound.
Officers located 23-year-old Mario Ronrico Smith of Waterloo, who had been running on foot at the scene.
Smith was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury.