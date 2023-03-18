One injured in Saturday morning fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is hurt after a fire in Waterloo Saturday morning. It happened on Virden Street around 6 a.m.
First Responders took a female to the hospital for treatment, but it is not clear how severe her injuries were. Waterloo Fire Rescue could not provide any information about her condition.
Crews got the fire out in roughly 20 minutes and were on the scene for two hours.
Waterloo Fire Rescue said there is smoke and fire damage to the 1st floor and front porch.
Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.