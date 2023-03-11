One injured in parking garage fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Fire crews pulled one person from a burning vehicle in a Downtown Waterloo parking ramp on Saturday morning.
The car was in a parking garage on Commercial Street.
Waterloo Fire Rescue said the person in the car went to the hospital for treatment. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are or their condition is.
Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the parking garage. Crews were able to put out the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.
Stick with us on-air and online as more details become available.