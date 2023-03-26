One hurt in Sunday night crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is hurt after they were involved in a multi-car crash in Waterloo Sunday night.
Waterloo Police responded to the crash near West 11th Street and Washington Street around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found four cars had been involved in the crash.
One person was taken to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for their injuries, but an update on their condition is not known. It's not known how many people were involved in the crash.
Police have since cleared the area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
