One dead after Saturday afternoon shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Waterloo.
It happened at an apartment in the 200 block of Palmer Drive shortly after noon on Saturday.
Waterloo Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound who died on the scene.
Authorities did not release any other details about the victim or a description of the suspect.
Waterloo Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing and they are speaking with a possible person of interest in the case.
Officers do not believe there is a threat to the public.
This homicide is the seventh in Waterloo and the second weekend in a row with a deadly shooting.
32-year-old Johnnie Murrell Rose died in a shooting on Sunday. Waterloo Police found him shot in the Block of West 5th St. Officers gave him medical aid at the scene before he died from his injuries at an area hospital.