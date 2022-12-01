One arrested in domestic assault in Waterloo; victim in 'critical condition'

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man has been taken into custody and is facing charges for an alleged domestic assault in Waterloo, with the female victim currently in "critical condition."
According to a press release, Waterloo Police were dispatched to 1151 Oleson Rd Wednesday night around 11:00 p.m. on a report of a disorderly situation.
When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female. Officers performed CPR on the woman until Waterloo Fire crews arrived and took over.
The woman has been identified as 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor. Taylor was transported to Mercy One to be treated for her injuries.
Waterloo Police Detectives assisted in the investigation. As a result, 33-year-old Lamarcus Lemarion Martez Williams was taken into custody. He faces charges of 3rd-degree domestic assault and escape from custody.