Omega Cabinets laying off nearly 100 employees in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Nearly 100 employees of Omega Cabinets in Waterloo are learning that their jobs are no more as of Monday. KWWL is working to learn the exact number of laid off employees.
The cabinet company is telling employees that its parent company, Masterbrand Cabinets, is changing staffing levels in order to rebalance operations.
The company claims current employees can apply for other jobs in the company nationally and will be helped in their relocation.
In a statement sent to KWWL, Masterbrand says, "MasterBrand is committed to assisting the affected associates through additional transition compensation, benefits continuation, and coordination with all state and local agencies to help find new employment and resources through our Employee Assistance Program."
They added, "In addition, MasterBrand encourages employees to apply for openings at other MasterBrand facilities and will provide relocation assistance."
No other details are available at this time.