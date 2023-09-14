No injuries reported in Cedar Falls camper fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- No injuries were reported after a camper in Cedar Falls caught on fire on Thursday afternoon.
According to Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Zolondek, the fire began in the camper before spreading to the grass surrounding it.
Fire crews responded quickly and were able to extinguish the flames, only putting out minor hot spots as of Thursday afternoon.
Two residents were home at the time of the fire, but they were uninjured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Cedar Falls Fire Department.