No injuries in Cedar Falls appliance fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Investigators are classifying a fire at a business in Cedar Falls as an appliance fire, with temperatures over 500 degrees.
Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to smoke at the PPG Coatings Services facility in the Industrial Park on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at 312 Savannah Park Road.
On Tuesday night around 9:00 p.m. crews had responded to smoke at the facility, but they were able to get it under control. In a press release on Wednesday, crews said that they suspected that the furnace had burned out.
However, smoke built up again from a heated oven and first responders were called in hours later at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Zolondek explained, "There was some flying dust particles, if they get heated up and get around an ignition source, they can kind of flash. That's what happened when we came here last time. And I think that was kind of part of it, there’s a lot of dust collection around some of these, and if it gets heated up enough for gets enough fire. That’ll kind of flash, and get a quick little burst."
The fire forced the evacuation of employees, but nobody was injured. The business sustained smoke, fire and water damage.