No injuries after car fire spreads to garage in Evansdale

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KWWL) - Three people and a dog are safe after a car fire at the 1000 block of Schons St. spreads to a garage around 5 p.m. Thursday.
The homeowner told KWWL that his daughter got home and told him there was smoke coming from under the dashboard of her car. The homeowner went out, raised the hood, saw flames and called 911.
Fire crews arrived and put out the fire which damaged the outside garage wall. No injuries were reported and the car was left destroyed.
Below is a map of the approximate area: