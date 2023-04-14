Newly restored Campanile bells returning to UNI campus

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The campus of University of Northern Iowa will sound like it never has before next month. A newly restored set of 55 bells are returning to the school's Campanile.
The structure has been a mainstay for the UNI campus since 1926. The new renovation is said to have cost around $2.2 million. Plans are also in place to update and revitalize the plaza around the tower.
A group will perform with the bells inside the Gallagher Bluedorn on April 30 at 5:00 p.m. to mark their triumphant return.