Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Across All of Iowa this
Afternoon and over Much of Central and Northern Iowa Thursday...

.A combination of low humidity values, very strong southwesterly winds
and dry fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions
across all of central Iowa this afternoon and over portions of
central and northern Iowa on Thursday afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

New changes are coming to Waterloo Schools to combat bus driver shortages

  Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo Community Schools said bus driver shortages have affected the district more this school year than years past.

Superintendent Jared Smith estimates the district is short ten drivers.

The district typically has 60 to 70 school buses in route. However, several routes have been delayed this school year due to the ongoing shortages.

Three transportation companies looked to enter a contract with district last month. Waterloo Community School District announced it will be working with a new contractor called First Student.

Superintendent Smith said this is just one of the transportation related changes the district looks to take. 

"We are taking some steps to address this issue moving forward, and we are looking at hiring an in house router," Smith said. "The bus router is currently part of the company we contract with, and we actually want to bring that in house. We want someone that has a really deep understanding of the schedules of our students and the locations." 

The district will contract with First Student for the next three years.