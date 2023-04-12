New changes are coming to Waterloo Schools to combat bus driver shortages

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo Community Schools said bus driver shortages have affected the district more this school year than years past.
Superintendent Jared Smith estimates the district is short ten drivers.
The district typically has 60 to 70 school buses in route. However, several routes have been delayed this school year due to the ongoing shortages.
Three transportation companies looked to enter a contract with district last month. Waterloo Community School District announced it will be working with a new contractor called First Student.
Superintendent Smith said this is just one of the transportation related changes the district looks to take.
"We are taking some steps to address this issue moving forward, and we are looking at hiring an in house router," Smith said. "The bus router is currently part of the company we contract with, and we actually want to bring that in house. We want someone that has a really deep understanding of the schedules of our students and the locations."
The district will contract with First Student for the next three years.