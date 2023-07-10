New affordable housing project under construction in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- An affordable housing community will be coming to Waterloo. The Union at North Crossing Community will be built on ten acres of land at 3330 East Fourth Street.
The construction project, called the Union at North Crossing, will cost around $37 million and is being put together by the Annex Group.
There will be 180 units, with a mixture of one, two and three bedroom apartments. These will be made available to those who make less than $30,000 based on U.S. census data.
Annex Group President Tom Tomaszewski says that this is being built in an attempt to alleviate housing issues.
Tomaszewski said, "Really the root of everything that we do is that there's a housing problem in Iowa, in Waterloo, in this country, not just in Iowa. We really make a niche of what we do in trying to fill that need."
The Waterloo Housing Authority told KWWL that there's currently a two year waiting list for affordable housing in Waterloo. This creates a large need for affordable housing locally that this project will seek to help.
Tomaszewski feels that construction is going well and expects it to exceed timeline expectations. Currently, the expectation is for buildings to begin going up in the spring or summer of 2024, with the entire project expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
For this project, the Iowa Finance Authority issued a tax credit award and $25 million in tax exempt bonds. R4 Capital is also investing $14.8 million in tax credit equity.