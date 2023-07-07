Netflix's 'Barbeque Showdown' champion serves up BBQ in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The champion of a Netflix barbeque competition, who is from Oelwein, made a stop in Waterloo on Friday and served up his winning barbeque.
Thyron Mathews Jr. of Oelwein is well known locally for his barbeque. Mathews and his wife run T&T barbeque.
This is a weekend project for Mathews while he works his day job as a jail administrator during the week. Mathews got his big break when he appeared on Netflix's competition show "Barbeque Showdown".
Mathews managed to win the entire competition despite being an underdog on paper.
He told KWWL, "We had a lot of great contestants. People with tremendous skills of barbecuing, cooking, and chef-like skills. They had culinary art skills. And me, I'm a jail administrator from Fayette County."
Mathews gained confidence throughout the show, allowing him to defeat all of his opponents to win the competition. Since appearing on the show, Mathews has gotten calls from people all around the country and world.
Born in Florida, Mathews moved to Iowa when he attended Upper Iowa University in the 1990s, and he has been here ever since.
He told KWWL that he was very proud to represent northeastern Iowa on the show, and despite not being born here, he considers Iowa to be his home.
Looking forward, Mathews wants to expand the business further, first around the state, and eventually around the country.