National Cattle Congress announces Fair Queen

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The National Cattle Congress has named Emily Ingalls of Van Horne as the 2023 National Cattle Congress Fair Queen.
The first runner-up was Rebekah Craighton Latimer, and the second runner-up was Madeleine Leary of Waverly.
Ingalls will reign over the National Cattle Congress Fair on September 20-24. She will also represent the fair at the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest in August.
National Cattle Congress Board President Deb Pullin-Van Auken said, "Any of our competitors would be wonderful ambassadors of our fair, and they are fantastic young women. We wish Emily the very best at the Iowa State Fair Contest and look forward to her reign as our fair queen.”