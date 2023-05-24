 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory for all of Iowa until 7 PM Today...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for all of Iowa counties.

Ozone levels near EPA health standards are expected to increase
throughout the day and persist in these areas until 7 pm today.
Elevated levels of fine particulates and ozone may be a concern
over the next several days as smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends those with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children limit prolonged outdoor exertion until air
quality conditions improve.

My Waterloo Days releases full schedule

  • Updated
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- My Waterloo Days has released their full schedule for the 2023 festival in June. 

The schedule is as follows: 

Thursday, June 8th

Movies on the Cedar – Riverloop Amphitheater at 9pm with the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Friday, June 9th

Following the parade, 2 stages will begin music at 7:00pm with local favorite Brad & Kate performing at Anton’s Garden and 7-9pm Lost Wax, 90’s & 00’s R& B and Pop cover band performing at Lincoln Park.

Music continues at the Lincoln Park Stage with National R&B recording artist Ginuwine at 9:30pm, followed by National hip-hop recording artists, The Ying Yang Twins.

Other Friday night activities:

6pm – Food Vendors and Beer Garden opens at Lincoln Park

6pm-11pm – Ferris Wheel at the intersection of East Park Ave and Mulberry St.

4pm-9pm – Carnival Rides, Anton’s Garden

Saturday, June 10th

Saturday, June 10th begins the day with several youth activities:

9am-1 pm – McFun Zone! – Free games, Blank Park Zoo to You Stage Show, and Kids Only Parade at Noon! Decorate your bike or scooter or you!  Sponsored by Soifer Family McDonalds.

10am-Noon – Kids Bike Races 

Pedal Cars – Noon-5pm

Carnival Rides – 11am-9pm

Other Saturday Activities:

Food Vendors and Beer Garden Noon- 11:30pm

11am-1pm – Bill Riley Talent Youth Talent Search at Lincoln Park Stage

Noon-5pm – Bags Tournament

Street Vendors Near Lincoln Park 11am-6pm. Do a little shopping, meet local organizations.

Grow Cedar Valley live and interactive mural. East 4th and Mulberry Street 11am-9pm. Paco Rosic mural painting from Noon-3pm

11am-6pm - Street Vendors Located on East 4th street between Mulberry and Lafayette Do a little shopping, meet local organizations.

2pm – Music begins at Lincoln Park and Anton’s Garden 

7pm-10pm Teen Stage and Silent DJ – Corner of East 4th & Mulberry St.

9pm – FIREWORKS! Sponsored by the University of Northern Iowa

Sunday, June 11th

Anton’s Garden

Noon -2pm – Blues & Brunch with Kevin Burt

Noon-4pm – Car Show and Shine, Sponsored by Dupaco

Listing of Music Line-up:

Friday, June 9th

Lincoln Park Stage sponsored by VGM

7-9pm Lost Wax, 90’s & 00’s R& B and Pop cover band

9:30pm-10:30pm Ginuwine, National R&B recording artist.

10:45pm-11:45pm Ying Yang Twins, National Hip-Hop recording artist.

Saturday, June 10th

Lincoln Park Stage sponsored by VGM

2pm-4pm Ben Rendell, Singer/keyboardist original pop

4:30pm-6:30pm Jake Kembell & Kick! Party rock cover band

7pm-9pm Sugarfoot, Fun, high-energy cover band

9:30pm-11pm Blessid Union of Souls, National rock music recording artist

Friday, June 9th

Anton’s Garden

7pm-9pm Brad & Kate, Pop/Folk Duo

Saturday, June 10th

Anton’s Garden

2pm-4pm Ripped Jeans Duo, Rock cover band

4:30-6pm Livingston, multi-genre Blues cover band

7pm-9pm, Furious George, high-energy rock/pop

Sunday, June 11th

Anton’s Garden

Noon-2pm Kevin Burt national Blues recording artist.

Noon-4pm – Show and Shine Car show sponsored by Dupaco Community Credit Union.

For more information, view the full press release above.

