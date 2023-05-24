My Waterloo Days releases full schedule

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- My Waterloo Days has released their full schedule for the 2023 festival in June.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, June 8th
Movies on the Cedar – Riverloop Amphitheater at 9pm with the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Friday, June 9th
Following the parade, 2 stages will begin music at 7:00pm with local favorite Brad & Kate performing at Anton’s Garden and 7-9pm Lost Wax, 90’s & 00’s R& B and Pop cover band performing at Lincoln Park.
Music continues at the Lincoln Park Stage with National R&B recording artist Ginuwine at 9:30pm, followed by National hip-hop recording artists, The Ying Yang Twins.
Other Friday night activities:
6pm – Food Vendors and Beer Garden opens at Lincoln Park
6pm-11pm – Ferris Wheel at the intersection of East Park Ave and Mulberry St.
4pm-9pm – Carnival Rides, Anton’s Garden
Saturday, June 10th
Saturday, June 10th begins the day with several youth activities:
9am-1 pm – McFun Zone! – Free games, Blank Park Zoo to You Stage Show, and Kids Only Parade at Noon! Decorate your bike or scooter or you! Sponsored by Soifer Family McDonalds.
10am-Noon – Kids Bike Races
Pedal Cars – Noon-5pm
Carnival Rides – 11am-9pm
Other Saturday Activities:
Food Vendors and Beer Garden Noon- 11:30pm
11am-1pm – Bill Riley Talent Youth Talent Search at Lincoln Park Stage
Noon-5pm – Bags Tournament
Street Vendors Near Lincoln Park 11am-6pm. Do a little shopping, meet local organizations.
Grow Cedar Valley live and interactive mural. East 4th and Mulberry Street 11am-9pm. Paco Rosic mural painting from Noon-3pm
11am-6pm - Street Vendors Located on East 4th street between Mulberry and Lafayette Do a little shopping, meet local organizations.
2pm – Music begins at Lincoln Park and Anton’s Garden
7pm-10pm Teen Stage and Silent DJ – Corner of East 4th & Mulberry St.
9pm – FIREWORKS! Sponsored by the University of Northern Iowa
Sunday, June 11th
Anton’s Garden
Noon -2pm – Blues & Brunch with Kevin Burt
Noon-4pm – Car Show and Shine, Sponsored by Dupaco
Listing of Music Line-up:
Friday, June 9th
Lincoln Park Stage sponsored by VGM
7-9pm Lost Wax, 90’s & 00’s R& B and Pop cover band
9:30pm-10:30pm Ginuwine, National R&B recording artist.
10:45pm-11:45pm Ying Yang Twins, National Hip-Hop recording artist.
Saturday, June 10th
Lincoln Park Stage sponsored by VGM
2pm-4pm Ben Rendell, Singer/keyboardist original pop
4:30pm-6:30pm Jake Kembell & Kick! Party rock cover band
7pm-9pm Sugarfoot, Fun, high-energy cover band
9:30pm-11pm Blessid Union of Souls, National rock music recording artist
Friday, June 9th
Anton’s Garden
7pm-9pm Brad & Kate, Pop/Folk Duo
Saturday, June 10th
Anton’s Garden
2pm-4pm Ripped Jeans Duo, Rock cover band
4:30-6pm Livingston, multi-genre Blues cover band
7pm-9pm, Furious George, high-energy rock/pop
Sunday, June 11th
Anton’s Garden
Noon-2pm Kevin Burt national Blues recording artist.
Noon-4pm – Show and Shine Car show sponsored by Dupaco Community Credit Union.
