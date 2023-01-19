My Waterloo Days 2023 music headliners announced

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The music headliners for 2023 My Waterloo Days have been announced, with the event having free admission.
My Waterloo Days kicks off on Friday, June 9 with R&B artist Ginuwine, who will perform at the main stage at Lincoln Park at 9:30 p.m. The Hip-Hop duo known as the Ying-Yang Twins will perform at 10:30 p.m. afterwards.
Alternative rock band Blessid Union of Souls will perform Saturday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be shot off after the performance.
“To say that we are excited is an understatement” said Tavis Hall, Executive Director of Experience Waterloo, in a press release.
“As we’ve taken ownership of My Waterloo Days as a community tradition, we have invested time to listen to community & volunteers, resulting in an increased budget to attract national headliners, as well as making this event free for all to attend. We believe the headliner line-up will attract a cross-section of the community we are so excited to promote, and by eliminating admissions fees, we are excited to help make this event accessible for all.”
A full line-up will be announced later in the Spring. To learn more, visit the My Waterloo Days website.