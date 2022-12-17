Message of Hope for Christmas from Pastor Quovadis Marshall

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)
"When the World is at its greatest need, God shows up with our greatest hope", says Hope City Church Lead Pastor, Quovadis Marshall.
"I think we can all identify with that over the last couple of years. What we see is a light shines in the darkness and points to a baby in a manger which reflects the hope of the world. We believe this is a message of hope the whole world needs to hear at this time."
Quovadis Marshall is known as 'Pastor Q' at Hope City.
He will lead two Hope City Church Christmas Eve services at the Waterloo Convention Center in downtown Waterloo on Saturday, December 24, at 3 and 5 pm. The public is invited.
At a time when Christianity is under fire around the world and even at home, Pastor Q says, "I think the world is trying to learn how to take what has been historic. Does the church have something relevant to say on the issues which both impact the world in a truthful, loving and caring way, or is it irrelevant? My love for you isn't based on agreement or acceptance of your behavior. I can love you as you are, while not agreeing with your life's decisions. The message of The Bible is God loves you."
"We do things he (God) doesn't like. Instead of pushing us away, He pulls close to us and provides the answer to the pain of the problems we are facing."
The Hope City Church regular Sunday services are seen every Sunday morning at 10:30, right after The Steele Report.
