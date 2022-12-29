MercyOne Northeast Iowa seeking Heroes Among Us nominations

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls Foundations are seeking nominations for Heroes Among Us, a program that recognizes community members who have gone above and beyond in the community.
Heroes can be from anywhere in Northeast Iowa. The heroic act must have taken place between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. Nominations will be due by 5:00 p.m. on January 13, 2023.
Nomination categories include:
- Community service (individual or group)
- Environmental (nature and animal efforts)
- Good Samaritan (adult 21+)
- Good Samaritan (youth 20 and younger)
- Medical/health care (physicians, nurses, EMTs, paramedics or caregivers)
- Military (active duty, reserve, guard, individual or group)
- Public safety (firefighter, law enforcement, security officer)
- Workplace (heroic act in a workplace)
To submit an application, visit the MercyOne website.