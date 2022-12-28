MercyOne announces over 6,600 births in 2022 and top baby names in Iowa

CLIVE, Iowa (KWWL) -- MercyOne is celebrating over 6,600 births across their Iowa state hospitals in 2022, and they're revealing the most popular baby names of the year.
MercyOne hospitals saw 115 sets of twins and 3 sets of triplets among the 6,600 births.
The name Olivia took the top spot for girl names in several MercyOne hospitals, which follows recent trends reported by Babycenter.com.
MercyOne in Waterloo saw the most amount of births at 900. They also welcomed 11 sets of twins.
The top names at MercyOne in Waterloo for boys were:
- Luke/Lucas
- Jackson/Jaxon
- Hudson
- Grayson/Greyson
- Sawyer
- Daniel
The top names for girls at MercyOne in Waterloo were:
- Ellie/Elliana
- Maeve
- Layla
- Remy
- Evelyn
- Serenity
According to Baby Center, Olivia, Emma, and Amelia were the top names for girls in 2022. Liam, Noah, and Oliver were the top boy names for the year.