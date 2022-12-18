Meet Waterloo's newest centenarian: Fonda Mae Stitt

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - It's not often you're lucky enough to reach 100 years of age. But Waterloo, Iowa can say they're home to at least one centenarian in the world.
Sunday, Fonda Mae Stitt celebrated 100 trips around the sun. She gathered with family and friends at Grace Fellowship Church in Waterloo to celebrate the milestone.
Even all these years later, Fonda Mae says she didn't feel any different when the sun came up Sunday. Just feeling lucky to wake up every day and experience life to the fullest.
"I sat in my recliner, and I thought, man am I 100 years old? Stitt said. "And I thought, I couldn't believe it." When I turned 80, I thought, where have all those years gone? But they have gone by."
Born on December 18, 1922, Fonda Mae grew up tap dancing at an early age. Dancing and singing along to 42nd Street at the Electric Park Ballroom. Though her journey to even experience that all began by luck.
"They had to choose 100 people that didn't have any lessons." Stitt said. "And I was one of them that got picked. Out of 100 people, they picked 10 people, and I was one of them."
Fonda Mae said along with dancing, she cherishes her bible more than anything. Thanking God and Jesus Christ for all the blessings she's gotten in her life. And as the reasons why she's gotten to experience 100 birthdays so far.