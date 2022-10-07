Meet and Greet announced for Cedar Falls Police Chief Finalists

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The recently-announced finalists for the Cedar Falls Police Chief position will be holding a meet and greet opportunity open to the public on October 11 and 12.
The final two candidates were announced as Jeff Sitzmann and Mark Howard. Sitzmann will be attending the October 11 date, and Howard will attend the October 12 date.
According to a press release, the meet and greet will take place on each day from 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building at 4600 Main Street.
The City of Cedar Falls is expected to make a recommendation to the Mayor and the City Administrator by the end of October.
A breakdown of the two candidates can be found below:
Captain Mark Howard
- Master of Arts in Public Policy from the University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls, IA)
- Sergeant, Iowa National Guard: 1986-1999
- School of Police Staff and Command, Northwestern University Center for Public Safety (Evanston, IL)
- Police Officer; Waverly Police Department: 1997-2007
- Police Officer, Lieutenant, Public Safety Captain, and currently Acting Police Chief; Cedar Falls Public Safety: 2007-Present
Captain Jeff Sitzmann
- Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Iowa State University
- School of Police Staff and Command, Northwestern University Center for Public Safety (Evanston, IL)
- Woodbury County Correctional Officer: 1995-1996
- Police Officer, Lieutenant, Public Safety Captain, and currently Administrative Captain; Cedar Falls Public Safety: 1996-Present