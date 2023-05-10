McDonald's to launch McFun Zone at My Waterloo Days

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Soifer Family McDonald’s is set to partner with My Waterloo Days for free kids McFun Zone on June 10.
Come to Anton’s Garden in Waterloo on Saturday, June 10 for a free, kid’s only celebration! Soifer Family McDonald’s is partnering with My Waterloo Days and several area businesses to provide a completely free, safe, kids McFun Zone. The first 500 kids (ages 12 and under) in attendance will receive a free goodie bag and entry for grand prizes. Registration for the McFun Zone begins at 9 AM at the corner of Sycamore and E. 4th Streets in Waterloo.
Free children's games will run from 10 AM-11 AM, followed by a stage show from Blank Park Zoo at 11 AM and a kid’s only parade at 12 PM. Kids are encouraged to decorate themselves and their transportation (bikes, scooters, wagons, etc.) to be considered for ‘Most Colorful, Best Decorated, and Most Artistic’ parade awards. The event will close with grand prizes and bike race awards at 12:30 on the stage.
Xpressions is sponsoring the Blank Park Zoo’s “Zoo to You” children’s stage show at 11 AM. The stage will be situated near Anton’s Garden. Community partners are more than welcome to join in providing free kids' games on June 10; those who are interested should email Emily at marketing@mcdiowa.com.
Experience Waterloo Executive Director Tavis Hall said, “We could not be more excited to have this partnership with Soifer Family McDonald’s. Throughout organizing this year’s My Waterloo Days, we are continually reminded of what makes Waterloo such an amazing community – we know how to come together for a common good. This partnership, to bring a new offering to this year's attendees, is yet another example of amazing partnerships coming together to make great things happen for a great community.”
Soifer Family McDonald’s Owner/Operator Scott Soifer added, “Families and community support are two of our core values, so it was an easy choice to bring a new version of our Kid’s Day event to Waterloo. We are
grateful to the families and businesses of Waterloo, as well as My Waterloo Days for welcoming us so openly. The McFun Zone is a safe, free event that we are looking forward to!”