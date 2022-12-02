Mayor Hart unveils new Waterloo city logo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart unveiled the new Waterloo city logo during Thursday's State of the City address.
The design is inspired by the "Fly the W" movement that was started by the Chicago Cubs.
After it was unveiled, Hart said that he hopes it reinvigorates community pride. The city pans to use it to attract future businesses in a new way.
On KWWL's Today in Iowa, Hart said that with the new design, the city is able to focus on three key aspects: transformation, innovation, and reclamation.
"Transformation and working with Mid-America and some of our partners to create the newest opportunities. Innovation, our partnership with Honeywell and the incredible work we're doing in departments. And reclamation, going back and making sure we don't forget about neighborhoods," Hart said.
Along with the new logo, the city unveiled a new seal as well. The new seal is a revamp of the old logo and is redesigned to include the iconic 4th Street pedestrian bridge.