Mayor Hart recommends Joe Leibold as Waterloo's next Police Chief

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mayor Quentin Hart has recommended Joe Leibold as Waterloo's next Police Chief. If Leibold is approved, he will be sworn in on Monday.
On Monday's city council agenda, there is a resolution approving his appointment and an employment agreement.
Leibold has served as interim Chief since Joel Fitzgerald left the position for a job in the Denver area in August. Before that, Leibold was appointed by former Chief Fitzgerald to become Assistant Chief in 2021.
Interim Chief Leibold is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development School.
He has lived in Waterloo for most of his adult life, and has been with the Waterloo Police Department since 1990.
He has served in the department in positions of Patrol, Investigations, the Tactical Unit, Crime Lab, Internal Affairs Office, the Training Unit as a Firearms Instructor, Field Training Officer, and Weapons Armorer.