Mark Woodley's cold snap (Round 2)

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- You asked for him - and he's back at it! Mark Woodley conducted live-hits of the storm conditions on Thursday morning, but the conditions were much warmer this time around.
Woodley garnered global recognition for his viral weather ranting during a blizzard in late December. Due to overwhelming demand, the sports reporter jumped back outside for the much anticipated follow-up.
Woodley acknowledged that sequels are rarely as good as the original in his live hits on Thursday morning. He joked, "For every Empire Strikes Back, there's about 100 of Caddyshack 2, and I think this is the day that everybody finds out that - well I'm just not that funny."
He also quipped, "For the second time in a month I got to verify that 3:30 in the morning does in fact exist."
He contrasted his previous experience in the blizzard with the much warmer weather conditions this time around.
He joked, "You all put me out here for the second time in a month to try and torture me, but the joke's on you. It's about 60 degrees warmer than it was back then. It is downright balmy!"
Woodley said that he was disappointed that by the time he had to go outside on Thursday morning, the snow had already been wrapped up.
Woodley gloated, "I might get a beach chair, maybe some mao-tai's, maybe take a nap out here in a little bit. It is so much better than it was."