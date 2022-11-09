Mark Howard named Cedar Falls Police Chief

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mark Howard was officially named the new Cedar Falls Police Chief during the City Council meeting on November 7.
Howard has served as Acting Police Chief since March 2022 after the former Chief Craig Berte was appointed to Public Safety Director.
"I grew up in Cedar Falls and I truly enjoy serving every day to improve the quality of life for all of our citizens," said Howard. “After 16 years with the City, I look forward to continuing my service as the Police Chief alongside our incredible team of officers and employees."
The two finalists for the position were revealed in September. Ultimately though, Howard bested Jeff Sitzmann for the position.
Howard assumed the position on Tuesday, November 8.