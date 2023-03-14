Man dies of injuries from vehicle fire in Waterloo parking garage

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - UPDATE: The man pulled from a burning van in a Waterloo parking garage on Saturday has died of his injuries.
Crews found an unconscious man in the parking ramps at 5th Street and Commercial.
According to Police, 30-year-old Roger Stoddard of Manchester was pronounced dead at Unity Point Allen Hospital.
The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.
ORIGINAL: Fire crews pulled one person from a burning vehicle in a downtown Waterloo parking ramp on Saturday morning.
The car was in a parking garage on Commercial Street.
Waterloo Fire Rescue said the person in the car went to the hospital for treatment. It is not clear what the extent of injuries are or their condition is.
Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the parking garage. Crews were able to put out the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.