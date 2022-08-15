Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man armed with an airsoft gun has died after an officer-involved shooting took place in Waterloo this weekend.
The Waterloo Police were called to the Flavor Shop on 2301 Lafayette Street on Saturday for a report of a man waving a gun. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Michael Ahrens.
Police located Ahrens walking west on Dubuque Road and ordered him several times to drop his gun. Officers fired warning shots near Ahrens but he still refused to drop his gun.
After Ahrens pointed the weapon at officers, he was shot twice by two officers. The weapon used was later determined to be an airsoft gun.
Ahrens was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics where he later died.
Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Blackhawk County Attorney's Office for a review.
The officers have been put on paid administrative leave.