Man charged for alleged Waterloo burglaries

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the Savvy Bean and Dark Rose Salon in downtown Waterloo this month.
Police arrested 25-year-old Darrion Briceland Jones and charged him with two counts of third-degree burglary.
The Savvy Bean first experienced a break-in sometime between May 6 and May 8, resulting in several hundred of dollars in losses though no charges have yet been filed in connection to this incident.
About a week later, police responded to the Savvy Bean again after a 3:00 a.m. break-in on May 13. The owner of the coffee shop, Samantha Warren, was livestreaming footage through her surveillance camera on her phone.
Jones was apparently startled and fled the business before returning minutes later. Warren confirmed to police that the same figure dressed in dark clothing was seen twice in the shop within the hour.
Following the coffee shop break-ins, police located Jones burglarizing the Dark Rose Salon after 5:00 a.m.
He had the same description as described in the Savvy Bean surveillance footage. He had two screwdrivers, flashlights and a face mask.
Police arrested Jones at the scene.