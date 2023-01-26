Man arrested for impersonating a Waterloo Police Officer in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - A man was arrested for impersonating a police officer in Cedar Falls.
21-year-old Mitchil Dayvid Thuesen of Denver claimed he was an assault victim to officers. In an initial interview of Thuesen, he made claims to Police that he had previously worked with the Waterloo Police Department.
On Wednesday, investigators determined that he told several people he was an undercover Waterloo Police Officer. Thuesen claimed he assisted several people on multiple occasions.
After further investigation, officers took him into custody. He has been charged with impersonating a public official.
If you ever had contact with Thuesen, contact the department at 319-273-8612.