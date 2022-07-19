Man arrested after holding woman and children hostage in Waterloo standoff

UPDATE (7/19 2:30 p.m.):
WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police say that a man was holding a woman and several children against their will in a hostage situation and standoff in Waterloo Tuesday morning.
Robert Smull, 40, is in custody after the events that happened in the 700 block of Kern Street that blocked off the street for part of the morning.
Police first responded to the residence around 8:30 a.m. and found Smull barricaded with the woman and children inside.
According to Chief Joel Fitzgerald, the Waterloo Police Department Tactical Unit, Hostage Negotiators, and Crisis Intervention Unit all responded to the scene. After several hours of negotiation, the woman and children were able to get out of the house.
KWWL spoke to neighbors who said they saw children and a woman escape out of a window of the home.
Police say that Smull then surrendered outside and was arrested.
He is charged with First Degree Domestic Assault, Fourth Degree Criminal Mischief, and Probation Violation.
Neighbors also say this wasn't the first time police were called to this residence, but knew this situation was more tense than others when they saw SWAT and the chief of police on scene.