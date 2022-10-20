Main Street Waterloo hosting 2022 Downtown Trick-or-Treat

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Main Street Waterloo will host their annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat event on Sat., Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. - Noon.
This includes online contests and activities in Lincoln Park from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market will have trick-or-treating at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza as well. The event is open for all ages.
Over 30 businesses and organizations will be giving away candy/specials throughout the Downtown area. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here: Register to volunteer with Main Street Waterloo.
For more details, please call the Main Street Waterloo office at 319-291-2038 or visit: TRICK OR TREAT | Main Street Waterloo