Main Street Madness coming back to Cedar Falls on September 21

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Preseason college basketball is in the air as UNI's Main Street Madness is returning to Cedar Falls on Thursday, September 21.

Main Street Madness kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour before the UNI men's and women's basketball teams arrive at 6:00 p.m.

Fans will be able to interact with their favorite team members at River Place Plaza.

Giveaways, face painting, a live DJ and more will be in store for those who attend. To learn more information, visit UNI's website.

