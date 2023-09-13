Main Street Madness coming back to Cedar Falls on September 21

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Preseason college basketball is in the air as UNI's Main Street Madness is returning to Cedar Falls on Thursday, September 21.
Main Street Madness kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour before the UNI men's and women's basketball teams arrive at 6:00 p.m.
Fans will be able to interact with their favorite team members at River Place Plaza.
Giveaways, face painting, a live DJ and more will be in store for those who attend. To learn more information, visit UNI's website.