LOVING LOCAL: Lisa Lou Boutique and Beauty

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Fashionista and Waterloo resident, Lisa Bradford, loves clothes so much she share her love with others through the Lisa Lou Boutique and Beauty in Waterloo.
From dresses to cardigans, Lisa said her goal is to help women of all styles, find their inner divas.
"Anybody who loves women's clothes this is a very safe space for anybody who wants to try on clothes," Bradford said.
Back in 2018, Lisa started her boutique and was selling clothes from her bedroom!
After building clients and customers, Lisa eventually moved her business to the basement, and set it up like a boutique. Only a couple years later, her business grew substantially, to the point of needing her own space.
In 2021, Lisa opened her boutique on 614 Mulberry St.in Waterloo. Bradford says a goal of hers, is to always have something for everyone when they walk through her shop.
"I started size small up to a size 3 XL," Bradford said, "I do I try to buy different things then what I see at other boutiques, I just want it to be a different shopping experience."
Operating her boutique through the pandemic and inflation, Bradford said she has noticed how it's affected consumerism. Wanting to see more people shop local, she said she always tries to keep prices fair to her customers.
"I just want people to be happy and leave with a feeling of a good experience so that they'll return."
If you need help styling yourself or shopping, Lisa also offers personal styling services. The boutique also has an online store, for folks to place online orders.
Lisa Lou Boutique and Beauty is open:
- Wednesday & Thursday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
