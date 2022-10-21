LOVING LOCAL: Epic Finds

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Is there something missing in your home, and you don't know what that is? Epic Finds in Waterloo believes you'll find that missing piece in their store!
From vintage furniture to amazing art, owner Greg Brown, curates his store to have the best quality, but unique items to offer the community.
"About eight or nine years ago, I bought my first, floor lamp, and I'm seeing straight lines, very streamlined, solidly built furniture," Brown said, "I'm thinking this is where it's at! This is what people ought to be living with in their homes."
Buying items from individuals to all across the country, Brown believes this market 'stands the test of time'.
In an age where online shopping is the new normal, Brown believes there's a resurgence in customers wanting to shop in person again.
"I think we're coming back to this, 'I want to walk into a store, I want to touch, I want to feel what I'm buying,'" Brown said.
On top of furniture items from benchmasters to pull down pendant lamps, Epic Finds also has:
12 guitars
1900's-1970's art pieces
records
vintage accessories
and so much more
Brown said he receives new items every day, in hopes for the community to take home, keep, and enjoy these collectibles!
Epic Finds is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Interested in checking out the store?
Address: 229 W. 4th St. Waterloo, IA 50701
Facebook Page: CLICK HERE