LOVING LOCAL: Doughy Joey's

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Trying to figure out your Friday night dinner plans? Doughy Joey's in Waterloo, is a great spot offering good food and good vibes.
Doughy Joey's has been a staple in the Cedar Valley for over two decades. The first spot was in Waterloo, then moved to Cedar Falls for the next decade.
In 2020, the pizza joint decided to close it's doors in Cedar Falls, and there weren't plans to reopen a new location until owner, Andrew Howe, took over.
"I worked for the previous owners for around ten years," Howe said, "when he was getting out of Doughy Joey's in Cedar Falls, it was an opportunity to kind of take it over and open up downtown again."
Doughy Joey's reopened it's Downtown Waterloo location in June of 2021. Since it's return Howe said the city and community have been extremely welcoming.
"We have had a ton of support from Downtown Waterloo and just the customers that are coming out," Howe said, "as well as long time customers from Cedar Falls making their way out here."
Doughy Joey's is known for a number of pizzas, including:
- The Starvin Marvin
- The Taco Pizza
- Their Chicago Style slices
- and more.
Howe said the restaurant has great baked subs, drinks, and chicken wings for folks to enjoy.
The restaurant, being a two-story set up, Howe hopes customers enjoy both the atmosphere and grub. He also hopes this long time staple can bring more people to the downtown area.
"This area could use something like this, just a good family restaurant, and help attract people to downtown," Howe said.
Doughy Joey's is located at 300 W. 4th St. in Waterloo. The pizza joint is open Tuesday through Sunday.
You can find the restaurant's hours and menu by CLICKING HERE.