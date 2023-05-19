Lost Island welcomes young students for sneak peak ahead of opening day

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- After a challenging first year, Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo has big hopes for this summer. Saturday is the first of two opening weekends for the theme park.
Ahead of the public opening, some special guests got a sneak peak of the park. On Friday, 1,100 local students from Waterloo Schools and several others in the area took a field trip to the theme park.
"We are just giving the kids a first glance at the park, and hopefully, they'll come back and revisit us sometime this summer with their families," Lost Island General Manager Eric Bertch said.
The 1,100 students in the park on Friday were the most in the park on any day since it opened in June 2022.
As students spun on tracks and twirled through the air on the rides, screams and cheers echoed through the park.
"Watching everybody riding rides at the same time and hearing the screams of joy is the whole reason that we built the park," Bertch said.
The students are among the first visitors to truly experience everything the park has to offer.
There were high hopes for the park's first year when it opened to visitors, but the opening summer turned out differently than they had planned. About a month into operation, the park saw roughly 250-700 guests daily.
Between the low attendance and a lack of staff, Bertch said they felt they had no choice but to close early for the season in August.
Several rides at the park, including the Launch Coaster and Flume ride, never opened. Both are major rides at the park.
"It was a combination of us not knowing what we were going to need and supply chain issues. When things did break, so many of the rides required parts with a six-month or more lead time, and there was just no way to get them before the park closed," Bertch said. "The problem last year is just that the rides were not ready to operate, and we were kind of playing catch up. This year, we're ahead of the game."
Bertch said there was a learning curve on the nuances of operating those rides, but after nine months of working on them, they are more familiar with the rides and all the moving parts that go with them.
Bertch said he expects all the rides to be ready to go and operating on Opening Day.
"There are 24 rides out here that are all completely different and use different parts. So we need a huge inventory of spare parts to care for all those rides," Bertch said. "Now that they've had a season to run, we have a better understanding of what is needed and which parts are going to be potential issues. So we're in a good spot to have everything running all summer long."
Two of the biggest attractions, the Nopuko Air Coaster and Matugani Launch Coaster, were not ready for students on Friday. One needed a state inspection, and the other required approval from the manufacturer.
On Friday, crews conducted extra testing, sending test loads full of dummies around the track. Bertch expects both will be ready to go for Saturday.
Staffing is still a challenge. They are looking for more ride operators and food and beverage workers. To try and get ahead of it, Lost Island expanded its J-1 Visa program from 30 to 100 international students.
"That has helped fill some of the gaps, but there are still openings available that we hope to get filled up soon," Bertch said.
Those still looking for a summer job can find information on jobs at Lost Island here.
The park will be open this weekend and next weekend before fully opening during the week starting June 2.
Starting then, the theme park will add some live actors, and they will perform in shows and share more about the story behind Lost Island.