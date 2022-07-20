Lost Island Theme Park off to a slow start since opening last month

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Lost Island Theme Park has been open for more than a month now in Waterloo, and owners continue to look forward as they say it's been a slow start in terms of visitors.
Owner Eric Bertch broke down the challenges they're facing as their opening summer so far hasn't started out the way it was planned.
"The theme park was slow to start, we had some rides that didn't open right away," Bertch said.
With several rides closed since the June opening, the park is currently seeing 250-700 guests a day. Despite not hitting target staff levels, the number of guests pose no challenge for the park.
"We're happy to welcome as many guests as we can this year and look forward to increasing those numbers next year," Bertch said.
The theme park is down the street from the Lost Island Water Park. Bertch hopes guests will have more crossover from the water park into the theme park.
"This is a great time to come visit because we don't have that many lines," he said.
They say they've received great reviews from customers and hope to see more in the remaining summer months.