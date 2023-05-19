Lost Island Theme Park invites 1,100 local students to preview park

Waterloo, Iowa. (KWWL) - Some very special guests have been invited to preview Lost Island Theme Park.
Prior to the parks public opening date May 20th , over a thousand local students will be able to experience the park in it's entirety.
Waterloo and West Delaware Community Schools, are just a couple of the districts that will join in on the fun May 19th.
Officials at Lost Island Theme Park believe it is especially important to give local students this opportunity, as many may have not have gotten the chance last year.
General Manager Eric Bertch said, he hopes the field trip event brings a new audience to the park.
"This number of kids coming in, will exceed our busiest day last summer," said Bertch. "We look forward to seeing the park operate as it should."
All rides will operate and food will be available for students in attendance until 2:30 p.m.