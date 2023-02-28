Lost Island Theme Park announces opening dates

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Black Hawk and Bremer Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa... Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County. .Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.9 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&