Lost Island Theme Park announces opening dates

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Lost Island Theme Park is ready to have a more successful second year. The theme park will first open during the weekends of May 19 and May 26.
The park will fully open its theme park and waterpark on June 2nd.
Last year was a rollercoaster for the park. They had to contend with lower than expected crowds, as well as several rides not being able to open.
About a month into their opening, they saw anywhere from 250-700 daily guests, which was less than they were projecting.