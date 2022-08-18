Looking back at Joel Fitzgerald's two year tenure as Waterloo Police Chief

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart says outgoing Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald's work has helped change the city for the better. But during his two-year tenure, the community and other city leaders have been critical of the chief.
"When you look back over two years, we have made tremendous strides," Mayor Hart said.
Fitzgerald is resigning as Chief of Police effective Friday. He has accepted a law enforcement position in Colorado.
Fitzgerald became Waterloo's first Black police chief in 2020, right in the middle of protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in Minneapolis Police company.
For many in Waterloo, the defining moment of Fitzgerald's tenure leading the department came about a week before he was even sworn in. During one local protest, he spoke to protesters in Lincoln Park about the role of police in the community. At the time, he told them they should view police as "protectors of the community" and not an "occupying force."
"He stepped in probably one of the most heightened times you can step in anywhere in a new city to try to step up to the challenge of helping us build community relations," Hart said.
Mayor Hart said community engagement was a priority for Fitzgerald during his time in Waterloo, and he focused on bridging the gap between law enforcement and minority communities.
"To go out in the community and talk to people, which has been a hallmark of his tenure while he's been here," Hart said. "He's met with groups that people wouldn't necessarily want to talk to and engaged them in conversation to be part of the solutions in the community."
Hart talked about the partnership with former Waterloo City Council member Tom Penaluna to create a more than $200,000 equity fund.
"We can use that to increase community relationships and dig deep into some of the issues and the differences with African American community, our minority community, and those that feel disenfranchised from law enforcement," Hart said.
The City of Waterloo said Chief Fitzgerald instituted several changes, such as upgrading police body cameras, taser equipment, and other police technology and software. He also implemented Critical Incident Training for Officers and partnered with Elevate Mental Health to embed social works on mental health calls.
During Fitzgerald's tenure, Hart said there had been a decrease in civil litigation against the Waterloo Police Department.
He re-wrote policies and practices to ban choke holds and implement a duty to intervene for Waterloo Police Officers. His changes were not always popular.
"Change is hard," Hart said. "You've had people that have done things a certain way for a very long time, and to have someone come in from another community try to implement some of those things is a challenge."
Critics, including members of Waterloo City Council, questioned his dedication to the city, noting he spent a lot of time in Texas and never moved his family to Waterloo.
Within his first year in Waterloo, Fitzgerald submitted a number of job applications around the country.
The police department's legacy Griffin logo was compared to a KKK symbol and was eventually replaced.
The department has also dealt with a higher than normal turnover, including high-profile resignations. Several Eastern Iowa law enforcement agencies are struggling to fill open positions.
"When you look at the course of the two years and separate out the incorrect information, the chief did a good job for the city of Waterloo," Hart said. "Our officers were outstanding, and we still have officers that didn't get swayed by the emotion of what was happening. It's a tough job, and they've stayed with us."
Even with Fitzgerald's departure on Friday, Hart said he believes the department is moving positively and that much of the community engagement and relationship-building work Fitzgerald did will continue.
He said he has complete confidence in the new Waterloo Police leadership team, headed up by current Assistant Chief and soon-to-be Interim Chief of Police Joe Leibold.
"We need to continue to trust our leadership, and we need to be accountable, of course," Hart said. "We have more amazing things happening in his community and people willing to help push us forward than those who don't feel that way. I hope those voices of positivity are those that are listened to."
The City of Waterloo has already begun its search for a new permanent chief.