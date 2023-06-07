Local woman warns of artificial intelligence scam attempt

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- With the continued prevalence of artificial technology, commonly known as AI, the world of technology is constantly changing. Locally, a woman is speaking out after nearly being scammed by someone using AI.
Phone scammers attempt to trick people into giving them money, which is nothing new. However, with the rise of AI, these scams can look a lot different.
Yvonne Warner, a Waterloo resident, says that she received a call on Wednesday that seemed to be from her daughter. The caller said that she had been in a car accident and was under arrest, asking that she give $11,000 to pay the bail.
While the phone call was not actually from her daughter, Yvonne said it sounded exactly like her, believing it may have been some form of artificial intelligence.
She told KWWL, "She seemed to kinda answer some of my questions. I had to ask her several times for the case number, and she seemed to answer that. So I never thought that wasn't her."
Yvonne was able to get in contact with her daughter, who confirmed that it was not her who was in jail and requested money for bail. While this situation did end without monetary loss, it is a reminder of the risk of scammers, especially as the technology they can use diversifies.
Cedar Falls police told KWWL that they have not seen any state intelligence notifying them that this could be a bigger issue within the area. However, that doesn't mean it isn't happening.