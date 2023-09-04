Local Veterans awarded Quilt of Valor from Waterloo American Legion

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- 10 local Veterans received a special honor from the Waterloo American Legion over the weekend.
Members from the Quilts of Valor Foundation in Newton helped support the local Veterans. Through the end of July, the foundation has made over 18,000 quilts for Veterans nationwide. The Newton group has made nearly 100 quilts.
The groups' President says they hope that the quilts show Veterans how much their service is appreciated and respected.
Quilts can take anywhere from one day to one week to make. They are give to all Military Veterans, regardless of their rank or war they fought in.
To nominate someone to receive a quilt, visit the Quilts of Valor Foundation website.